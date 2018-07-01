Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Worst effort of season Saturday
Chatwood allowed seven runs on seven hits across five innings, but did not factor in the decision against the Twins on Saturday. He struck out six and issued three walks.
Chatwood had his usual control problems Saturday, needing 103 pitches to get through five innings. It was only the second time this season the 28-year-old allowed more than four runs, but it was only a matter of time given the amount of baserunners he allows each start. Chatwood has a 4.54 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and a 70:66 K:BB over 73.1 innings, and next lines up to face the Reds next Friday.
More News
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Placed on paternity list•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Wife in labor, not starting Sunday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Limits damage but walks five•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Pushed back by postponement•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...