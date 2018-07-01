Chatwood allowed seven runs on seven hits across five innings, but did not factor in the decision against the Twins on Saturday. He struck out six and issued three walks.

Chatwood had his usual control problems Saturday, needing 103 pitches to get through five innings. It was only the second time this season the 28-year-old allowed more than four runs, but it was only a matter of time given the amount of baserunners he allows each start. Chatwood has a 4.54 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and a 70:66 K:BB over 73.1 innings, and next lines up to face the Reds next Friday.