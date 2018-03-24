Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Wraps up impressive spring
Making his final Cactus League start on Friday, Chatwood allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings against the Brewers. He walked three and struck out five.
Chatwood's final spring training line looks good: 2.91 ERA in six starts (21.2 innings) with 23 strikeouts. The 28-year-old will begin the regular season as Chicago's No. 5 starter, but he'd be higher than that in most rotations across the league. Now that he doesn't call Coors Field home, Chatwood could post pretty solid stats this year backed by a strong Cubs team. He looks like a decent value play in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Rolling this spring•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Looks sharp in Saturday win•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: On track to win rotation spot•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Signs with Cubs•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Drops to 8-14 for the season•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Provides quality start, but still takes 13th loss•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?