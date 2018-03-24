Making his final Cactus League start on Friday, Chatwood allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings against the Brewers. He walked three and struck out five.

Chatwood's final spring training line looks good: 2.91 ERA in six starts (21.2 innings) with 23 strikeouts. The 28-year-old will begin the regular season as Chicago's No. 5 starter, but he'd be higher than that in most rotations across the league. Now that he doesn't call Coors Field home, Chatwood could post pretty solid stats this year backed by a strong Cubs team. He looks like a decent value play in fantasy leagues.