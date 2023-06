Duffey has exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Cubs, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The veteran reliever has put up a 4.43 ERA with 24 strikeouts across 18 appearances with Triple-A Iowa. Duffey is not yet technically a free agent, as the Cubs will have 48 hours to add him to the roster or release him, per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.