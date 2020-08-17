The Cubs will recall Miller from their alternate training site to have him start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller is being recalled as the Cubs' 29th man and will make his major-league debut Monday. Adbert Alzolay was initially expected to make the start, but he suffered a forearm bruise when he was hit by a ball at the alternate training site. Manager David Ross said that Miller had been throwing the ball well in South Bend, and he'll step in as a result. In 11 starts with Triple-A Iowa last year, Miller struggled with a 7.58 ERA and 1.80 ERA over 48.2 innings.