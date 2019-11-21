Play

Cubs' Tyson Miller: Contract selected by Cubs

Miller was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The move protects the 24-year-old from being selected during the Rule 5 draft. Miller started the 2019 campaign at Double-A Tennesse but was promoted to Triple-A Iowa in July, but he struggled at Triple-A with a 7.58 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB over 48.2 innings (11 starts).

