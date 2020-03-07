Cubs' Tyson Miller: Optioned to Triple-A
Miller was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
Miller made 15 starts for Double-A Tennessee last season and turned in a solid 2.56 ERA but struggled with a 7.58 ERA in 11 starts at Triple-A. The 24-year-old will get a chance to perform better at Triple-A and offers organizational depth for the Cubs.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...