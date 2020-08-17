Miller will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller was recalled as the Cubs' 29th man and will make his major-league debut for the second game of Monday's twin bill. Adbert Alzolay was initially expected to make the start, but he suffered a forearm bruise when he was hit by a ball at the alternate training site. Manager David Ross said that Miller had been throwing the ball well in South Bend, and he'll step in as a result. In 11 starts with Triple-A Iowa last year, Miller struggled with a 7.58 ERA and 1.80 ERA over 48.2 innings.