Caratini went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in a win over the Mets on Thursday.

Caratini drove in all four Cubs' runs and accounted for half of the team's hits in the win. Both long balls came against 2018 Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, including a three-run blast in the seventh inning that broken open a 1-1 tie. After struggling to start August, Caratini has found a groove over his last five games, going 9-for-17 with three home runs.