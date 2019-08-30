Cubs' Victor Caratini: Carries Cubs to victory
Caratini went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in a win over the Mets on Thursday.
Caratini drove in all four Cubs' runs and accounted for half of the team's hits in the win. Both long balls came against 2018 Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, including a three-run blast in the seventh inning that broken open a 1-1 tie. After struggling to start August, Caratini has found a groove over his last five games, going 9-for-17 with three home runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...