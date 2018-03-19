Cubs' Victor Caratini: Expected to start season in minors
Caratini is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Cubs appear to be favoring veteran Chris Gimenez for the backup role behind Willson Contreras. Caratini hit an unremarkable .254/.333/.356 in 66 plate appearances for the Cubs last season. He has little left to prove at the Triple-A level, however, having hit .342/.393/.558 in 326 plate appearances with Iowa last year. He's unlikely to receive regular playing time at the big-league level this year unless Contreras is out with an injury.
