Caratini is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Padres.

Martin Maldonado will receive his second start of the series, with Caratini sandwiching in a start in Saturday's contest. The two should continue to split catching duties while Willson Contreras (foot) is out, though Caratini's stronger offensive production (.798 OPS, versus .641 for Maldonado) figures to afford him a slight edge in playing time.