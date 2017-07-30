Caratini went 1-for-4 with his first career home run in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Caratini is the primary backup to catcher Willson Contreras, but he found himself getting the start at first base in place of Anthony Rizzo in this one. The 23-year-old doesn't really play enough to move the fantasy needle in most leagues, but he might be worth an occasional flier in daily leagues when he finds himself in the lineup.