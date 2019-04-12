Cubs' Victor Caratini: Injures hand in last at-bat
Caratini is scheduled for further tests Friday morning after injuring his left hand in his final at-bat Thursday against the Pirates, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI prior to departing.
There's speculation that Caratini suffered a fracture to his hamate bone, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, although the Cubs won't know the severity of the injury until his CT scan Friday morning. He'd be looking at a 3-to-4 week recovery period if the bone is indeed fractured, according to Gonzales. The injury certainly puts a damper on a solid day at the plate for the backup catcher, as he turned in a multi-hit performance and drove in his fifth run of the season in a 2-0 victory for the Cubs.
