Cubs' Victor Caratini: Late addition to Friday's lineup
Caratini is playing first base Friday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
With Anthony Rizzo scratched due to back tightness, Caratini will be plugged into emergency duty for Friday's matchup. The switch-hitter will look to garner his first hit of the season against Brewers' starter Brandon Woodruff.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Expected to start season in minors•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Plates run Saturday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Vying for backup catcher role•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Returns to Chicago•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....