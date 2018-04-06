Caratini is playing first base Friday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

With Anthony Rizzo scratched due to back tightness, Caratini will be plugged into emergency duty for Friday's matchup. The switch-hitter will look to garner his first hit of the season against Brewers' starter Brandon Woodruff.

