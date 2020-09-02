Caratini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Caratini has been filling a quasi-everyday role for the Cubs this season, often serving as the team's designated hitter on days when he's not catching for a resting Willson Contreras. After Jose Martinez was acquired from the Rays on Sunday, however, Caratini doesn't look like he'll have a clear path to at-bats at DH any longer. If he's only getting two or three starts per week, Caratini will be tough to justify holding, even in leagues that start two catchers.

