Cubs' Victor Caratini: Not in lineup Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 23, 2020
Caratini isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates.
Caratini will hit the bench for a second consecutive game as his playing time has dipped recently. Kyle Schwarber will serve as the designated hitter Wednesday with Cameron Maybin starting in left field.
