site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-victor-caratini-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Caratini is not in Sunday's lineup against the Brewers.
He is hitting .304/.333/.348 in 23 at-bats this month. Kyle Schwarber will start at designated hitter while Steven Souza gets the start in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.