Cubs' Victor Caratini: Pops first homer of 2019
Caratini went 3-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 14-8 win over the Brewers.
The Cubs' No. 2 catcher hasn't seen a lot of work so far, but he's taken full advantage of his opportunities, slashing .600/.692/1.000 through four games with Saturday's homer being his first of the year. Should Willson Contreras slump again or get hurt, Caratini's fantasy stock could skyrocket.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Pops first spring home run•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Doubles, drives in two in win•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Smacks grand slam in doubleheader loss•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Knocks two-run homer•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Starting Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Records three hits Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...