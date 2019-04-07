Caratini went 3-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 14-8 win over the Brewers.

The Cubs' No. 2 catcher hasn't seen a lot of work so far, but he's taken full advantage of his opportunities, slashing .600/.692/1.000 through four games with Saturday's homer being his first of the year. Should Willson Contreras slump again or get hurt, Caratini's fantasy stock could skyrocket.