Caratini (hand) went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

Caratini has now made three appearances at Triple-A after concluding a five-game rehab stint with Low-A South Bend. It's unclear how many more games Caratini may need before rejoining the big league club, but it would appear he's getting close.

More News
Our Latest Stories