Caratini went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Saturday in the Cubs' 6-5 loss to the Nationals in the second game of a doubleheader.

After failing to leave the yard over his first 54 appearances of the season, Caratini has now gone deep twice over his last four starts. In addition to supplying most of Chicago's offense in the second half of the twin bill, Caratini added two base hits off the bench in the team's 10-3 loss in the first game.