Caratini is the starting catcher and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Brewers.

After serving as the designated hitter in Friday's opener, Caratini moves behind the plate, while Willson Contreras flips spots with him. It's encouraging to see Caratini start on consecutive days to begin the season, and it seems that he and Contreras could simply alternate between catching and serving as DH throughout the 60-game season.