Caratini has a chance to open the season as Chicago's backup catcher but may also spend more time at Triple-A to develop further, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

This is a tough situation for the Cubs, as the young catcher already proved he can rake at Triple-A. In 292 at-bats with the I-Cubs, he slashed .342/.393/.558 with 10 homers and 61 RBI. That said, some think that it would hurt his development if he only played once or twice per week, as he would if he was in the big leagues backing up Willson Contreras. Caratini held his own in 59 MLB at-bats, hitting .254 with a home run, but with veteran Chris Gimenez in camp as a non-roster invitee, the Cubs can afford to keep Caratini in the minors a bit longer. This situation should become clearer as spring training rolls along, but Caratini certainly has done enough to warrant a spot on the big-league roster.