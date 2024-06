Nittoli agreed to a one-year contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Cubs will hope that Nittoli can bolster a bullpen that ranks 24th in the majors this season with a collective 4.52 ERA. The 33-year-old has previously made seven appearances in the big leagues with the Athletics this season, logging a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in eight innings prior to being moved off the 40-man roster and electing free agency last week.