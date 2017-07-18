Cubs' Wade Davis: Battles to notch 18th save

Davis allowed two runs on three hits and two walks, but still recorded his 18th save of the season during Monday's win over Atlanta.

Even with Monday's underwhelming outing in the books, Davis still sports a high-end 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12.7 K/9. The Cubs have won four straight games out of the All-Star break, and with their championship aspirations, Davis should continue to see plenty of save opportunities moving forward.