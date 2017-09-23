Cubs' Wade Davis: Blows save for first time this season

Davis blew his first save of the season in the ninth inning and allowed a walk-off home run in the 10th inning of Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

Davis served up a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Saturday's contest to move to 32-for-33 in save opportunities this season. He still had a chance to pick up the win after the Cubs scored in the top of the 10th inning, but another home run did him in and gave him his first loss since Aug. 3. Davis threw more than one inning for the first time this season in his previous appearance Thursday and did the same Saturday, so manager Joe Maddon may look to avoid using him for at least the Cubs' next game Sunday.