Cubs' Wade Davis: Collects 19th save Saturday

Davis pitched a scoreless inning with two walks and a pair of strikeouts to earn his 19th save Saturday against the Cardinals.

After retiring the first two hitters, Davis walked consecutive batters before striking out Yadier Molina to nail down the divisional victory. He continues to be one of the best closers in the game, as he owns a 2.18 ERA to go along with a 1.12 WHIP.

