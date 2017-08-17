Cubs' Wade Davis: Collects third win

Davis (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning and recorded a strikeout during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

After the Chicago bullpen allowed five runs over the seventh and eighth frames, Davis blanked the Reds in the top of the ninth, and the Cubs scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the inning. The veteran sports a rock-solid 2.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 for the campaign, and he still hasn't blown a save opportunity.