Cubs' Wade Davis: Fans two Brewers for 21st save
Davis pitched a scoreless 11th inning with two strikeouts to record his 21st save of the season in Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
Davis still hasn't blown a save this season, and with a 2.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 12.9 K/9, he's posting high-end fantasy numbers. The Cubs are now 12-3 since the All-Star break, so Davis should continue to see plenty of save opportunities down the stretch.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...