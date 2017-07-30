Cubs' Wade Davis: Fans two Brewers for 21st save

Davis pitched a scoreless 11th inning with two strikeouts to record his 21st save of the season in Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Davis still hasn't blown a save this season, and with a 2.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 12.9 K/9, he's posting high-end fantasy numbers. The Cubs are now 12-3 since the All-Star break, so Davis should continue to see plenty of save opportunities down the stretch.