Cubs' Wade Davis: Gets 31st save

Davis allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 31st save Sunday against the Cardinals.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Davis allowed a leadoff single to Tommy Pham before retiring the next three batters. He still hasn't blown a save this season.

