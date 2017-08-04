Cubs' Wade Davis: Implodes in non-save spot

Davis (2-1) allowed back-to-back solo home runs in the ninth inning of Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

This was a rare blip on the radar for Davis, as the closer has converted all 22 of his save opportunities and boasts a high-end 2.43 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 for the year. Additionally, this game featured two rain delays, five homers and 18 runs, so overreacting to Davis' poor showing is ill-advised.