Cubs' Wade Davis: Nails down win for 23rd save

Davis threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the Nationals on Saturday en route to his 23rd save of the season.

He issued a pair of one-out walks -- one to Jose Lobaton of all people -- but Davis then got Wilmer Difo and Bryce Harper swinging to end the threat. It was nice to see Davis bounce back after he gave up back-to-back homers in a non-save situation Thursday. Davis still does not have a blown save this season.