Cubs' Wade Davis: Nails down win for 23rd save
Davis threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the Nationals on Saturday en route to his 23rd save of the season.
He issued a pair of one-out walks -- one to Jose Lobaton of all people -- but Davis then got Wilmer Difo and Bryce Harper swinging to end the threat. It was nice to see Davis bounce back after he gave up back-to-back homers in a non-save situation Thursday. Davis still does not have a blown save this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...