Cubs' Wade Davis: Notches 24th save Monday

Davis recorded his 24th save of the season in Monday's win over the Giants. He walked one in a scoreless inning of work.

By his own high standards, Davis has been a bit off recently, as he has a 3.27 ERA and 1.82 WHIP since July 1. However, the veteran is also a perfect 24-for-24 in save opportunities, and as long as the Cubs keep playing good baseball, Davis should remain an elite fantasy option.