Cubs' Wade Davis: Notches 24th save Monday

Davis recorded his 24th save of the season in Monday's win over the Giants. He walked one in a scoreless inning of work.

By his own high standards, Davis has been a bit off recently, as he has a 3.27 ERA and 1.82 WHIP since July 1. However, the veteran is also a perfect 24-for-24 in save opportunities, and as long as the Cubs keep playing good baseball, Davis should remain an elite fantasy option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast