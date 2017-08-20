Cubs' Wade Davis: Notches 26th save Saturday

Davis pitched a clean ninth inning against the Blue Jays on Saturday to earn his 26th save of the season.

Davis shut down the Blue Jays in order for a second straight game, and he appears to be back on track after a shaky stretch to start the month (three earned runs and 5:5 K:BB through first 3.2 innings). He's now a perfect 26-for-26 in save opportunities this season and owns a shiny 2.32 ERA and 57:22 K:BB through 42.2 innings.