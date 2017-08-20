Cubs' Wade Davis: Notches 26th save Saturday
Davis pitched a clean ninth inning against the Blue Jays on Saturday to earn his 26th save of the season.
Davis shut down the Blue Jays in order for a second straight game, and he appears to be back on track after a shaky stretch to start the month (three earned runs and 5:5 K:BB through first 3.2 innings). He's now a perfect 26-for-26 in save opportunities this season and owns a shiny 2.32 ERA and 57:22 K:BB through 42.2 innings.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...