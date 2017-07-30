Cubs' Wade Davis: Picks up 22nd save Sunday

Davis recorded the save Sunday against the Brewers. He allowed one hit and no runs in a scoreless inning of work.

Davis has a stellar 2.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, and with the Cubs playing good baseball lately, he's been able to gobble up save opportunities. He now has five saves since the All-Star break and 22 for the season, which is tied for eighth most in the majors. Davis should remain a high-end fantasy closer for the rest of the season.

