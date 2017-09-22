Cubs' Wade Davis: Picks up win Thursday

Davis (4-1) picked up the win in Thursday's game against the Brewers. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Davis started off ominously, as he hit the first batter he faced and then allowed a single to the next hitter, which loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 3-3. But he struck out Domingo Santana and got Orlando Arcia to ground out to wiggle out of trouble. He then struck out the side in the 10th to close out the game. This was just the second time all season that Davis went more than one inning, though both of those outings have come in the past week as the Cubs fight for a playoff spot. It's unclear if Davis will be available Friday, but with the Cubs looking to stamp their postseason ticket, more outings like this are possible for the closer.