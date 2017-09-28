Play

Cubs' Wade Davis: Pitches in non-save situation Wednesday

Davis pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals, allowing a single hit.

It wasn't a save situation, but the Cubs didn't mess around with a chance to clinch the NL Central. Davis has been used fairly heavily in recent weeks as the team made its playoff push, so look for him to possibly get some rest over the weekend before firing up for the NLDS.

