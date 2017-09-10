Cubs' Wade Davis: Pitches scoreless inning Sunday
Davis pitched a clean inning in a non-save situation in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. He walked two and struck out one.
Davis hadn't pitched since Wednesday, so manager Joe Maddon found a way to get him some action before an off day Monday. Maddon said recently that he wants to be careful to not overuse his closer down the stretch, but the team doesn't want him sitting too much, either. With a 2.16 ERA and 29 saves so far, Davis should remain an elite fantasy option the rest of the way.
