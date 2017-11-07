Cubs' Wade Davis: Receives qualifying offer from Cubs
Davis received a qualifying offer from the Cubs on Monday, the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Davis is coming off a season where he earned $10.0 million, which makes Monday's offering of $17.4 million from the Cubs pretty enticing. Although, it's possible that Davis could land a more lucrative multi-year deal if he elects to forego the offer and enter free agency. The 32-year-old has 10 days to make his decision.
