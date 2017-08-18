Cubs' Wade Davis: Shuts down Jays for 25th save
Davis retired the Blue Jays in order in the ninth inning Friday to earn his 25th save of the season.
Javier Baez made an outstanding play on a sharp groundball to short, which helped Davis complete the perfect frame. Davis seemingly took his foot off the gas a bit in a couple recent non-save situations (three homers allowed in his last three non-save appearances), but he remains without a blown save to his name this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...