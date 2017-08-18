Play

Cubs' Wade Davis: Shuts down Jays for 25th save

Davis retired the Blue Jays in order in the ninth inning Friday to earn his 25th save of the season.

Javier Baez made an outstanding play on a sharp groundball to short, which helped Davis complete the perfect frame. Davis seemingly took his foot off the gas a bit in a couple recent non-save situations (three homers allowed in his last three non-save appearances), but he remains without a blown save to his name this season.

