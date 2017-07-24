Cubs' Wade Davis: Slams door Sunday night

Davis collected his 20th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Davis had the pleasure of closing out the final two games of Chicago's three-game set with the Cards, improving his ERA to 2.12 to go with a 1.12 WHIP. The former Ray and Royal has been a solid ninth-inning man in his first year with the Cubs, as he's yet to blow a save and has fanned as many batters (47) in 33 innings as he did all of last year with Kansas City.