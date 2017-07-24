Cubs' Wade Davis: Slams door Sunday night

Davis collected his 20th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Davis had the pleasure of closing out the final two games of Chicago's three-game set with the Cards, improving his ERA to 2.12 to go with a 1.12 WHIP. The former Ray and Royal has been a solid ninth-inning man in his first year with the Cubs, as he's yet to blow a save and has fanned as many batters (47) in 33 innings as he did all of last year with Kansas City.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast