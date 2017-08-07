Cubs' Wade Davis: Struggling a bit with cutter
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Davis appears to be having some problems with his cutter, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
To be fair, Davis has a high-end 2.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 12.6 K/9 this year while going a perfect 23-for-23 in save situations. However, since the beginning of July, he has a 3.60 ERA and 1.90 WHIP. Maddon said his closer is "trying to possibly be too fine early in the count" and is missing the zone a lot when throwing cutters, which is leading to more walks. Davis is in no risk of losing his closer job, but both he and his manager would like to see more clean outings and fewer free passes moving forward.
