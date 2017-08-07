Cubs' Wade Davis: Struggling with cutter control

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Davis appears to be having some problems with his cutter, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

To be fair, Davis has a high-end 2.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 12.6 K/9 this year while going a perfect 23-for-23 in save situations. However, since the beginning of July, he has a 3.60 ERA and 1.90 WHIP. Maddon said his closer is "trying to possibly be too fine early in the count" and is missing the zone a lot when throwing cutters, which is leading to more walks. Davis is in no risk of losing the ninth-inning job, but his manager and his fantasy owners alike would surely prefer cleaner outings and fewer free passes moving forward.