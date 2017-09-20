Play

Cubs' Wade Davis: Whiffs three for save No. 32

Davis struck out the side in order for his 32nd save Tuesday against the Rays.

Having given up just a single run in his last 14 appearances -- a span in which he's netted eight saves -- Davis is running at high efficiency right now. His final numbers won't compare to the insane stats he posted in 2014 and 2015, but they'll still be a tremendous help to fantasy owners.

