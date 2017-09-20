Cubs' Wade Davis: Whiffs three for save No. 32
Davis struck out the side in order for his 32nd save Tuesday against the Rays.
Having given up just a single run in his last 14 appearances -- a span in which he's netted eight saves -- Davis is running at high efficiency right now. His final numbers won't compare to the insane stats he posted in 2014 and 2015, but they'll still be a tremendous help to fantasy owners.
More News
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...