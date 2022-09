Miley (shoulder) was activated ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The veteran southpaw will be taking on a Reds lineup composed solely of right-handed hitters. Miley had a 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB in 19 innings over four starts earlier this season before suffering the shoulder injury.