Miley (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled for a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa this week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miley made his first rehab outing Friday with High-A South Bend and allowed five runs (four earned) across 2.1 innings. The veteran left-hander is set to make another start in the minors this week, which will come Wednesday if he remains on a typical five-day pitching schedule. Miley may require an additional rehab outing or two after this week since he's been sidelined over seven weeks with the shoulder injury.