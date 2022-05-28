Miley is day-to-day with a minor shoulder issue but believes he'll be able to avoid the injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miley doesn't seem to have an official diagnosis, as the veteran lefty referred to his injury as "a little something." He felt better Saturday after playing catch, but whether or not the Cubs share his optimism about avoiding the injured list is not yet clear. If he's available, he could be asked to start one half of Monday's doubleheader against Milwaukee.