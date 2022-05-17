Miley (1-0) pitched seven shutout innings to earn the win Monday against the Pirates. He allowed just a single hit while striking out six.

Outside of a Michael Chavis single in the fifth inning, Miley was flawless in his second start of the season. The lefty allowed three runs across three innings in his 2022 debut Tuesday, so this was clearly a step in the right direction. Miley had been sidelined with an elbow injury and now appears to be fully healthy, going from 64 pitches in his first start to 83 on Monday, and he might have thrown more had the Cubs not been up 9-0 when he departed. The veteran will look to build on this promising performance in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks.