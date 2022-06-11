Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings. He threw 30 of his 42 pitches for strikes but was removed from the game after he was visited by a trainer while warming up in the middle of the fourth inning. The southpaw was activated from the injured list prior to Friday's start after missing nearly three weeks with a left shoulder strain, so it's concerning to see the issue pop up during his return to the mound. It's not yet clear whether Miley will require another trip to the injured list.