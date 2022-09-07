Miley (shoulder) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out six in four innings in a 9-3 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision.

Tuesday's start was Miley's first since June 10 and the fifth of the season. He only threw 54 pitches in his last rehab start and it was no surprise that he was removed after four innings and 69 pitches. All three runs allowed were driven in by Kyle Farmer as the third baseman had a two-run triple in the first and a solo homer in the third. For the year, he has a 3.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 23 innings. His next start will likely be early next week in New York against the Mets.