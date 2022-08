Miley (shoulder) yielded three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings Wednesday in his second rehab start for Triple-A Iowa.

Miley also covered 2.1 innings in his initial rehab outing last weekend, though he upped his pitch count from 36 to 49 this time around. The southpaw will likely require one or two more rehab starts to get fully ramped up, so he doesn't appear on pace to come off the 15-day injured list until next weekend at the soonest.