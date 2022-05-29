The Cubs placed Miley on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left shoulder strain, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Miley won't be eligible to return from the IL until June 10 as a result of the shoulder strain, an injury the southpaw initially believed was a minor concern when he picked it up coming out of his most recent start May 22. The veteran made just three starts for the Cubs before succumbing to an injury that will send him to the shelf for the second time this season, after he previously opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from elbow inflammation. Chicago recalled Mark Leiter from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, and he could be called upon to make a spot start when Miley's turn in the rotation comes up again in Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers.